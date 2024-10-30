High Times: NSAC removes marijuana from prohibited list – What This Means for Fighters

ByRoss Markey
In news that’s likely to bring happiness to a host of mixed martial arts stars, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) have struck off marijuana use, possession and consumption from their list of prohibited agents list — in formal fashion.

As per a report from John Morgan, the NSAC has officially removed marijuana and other cannabis products from the state’s Prohibited List with immediate effect this week.

NSAC removes marijuana use, consumption and possession from state’s Prohibited List

“NSAC today formally decides “the possession, use or consumption of cannabis or cannabis products will not be deemed an anti-doping violation” and removes cannabis from the state’s Prohibited List,” Morgan posted on X this week.

Likely to come as welcome news for former welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz — the Stockton veteran is slated to return to action in December at UFC 311 in Las Vegas, taking on Brazilian-American contender, Vicente Luque in his hiatus-snapping return to the Octagon.

Notably, Diaz, the elder brother of former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz was hit with an outrageous five-year suspension by the NSAC back in 2015 after testing positive for marijuana metabolites following his part in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against former undisputed middleweight gold holder, Anderson Silva earlier this same annum.

Eventually lifted the following year following an appeal from the former Strikeforce and WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) championship winner, Diaz joined a lengthy list of other fighters to face discipline from commissions for marijuana use including the likes of the recently retired, Daniel Pineda, as well as recent UFC 308 heavyweight feature, Chris Barnett.

