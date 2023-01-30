Nick Diaz claims he would have landed two UFC title wins if he wasn’t ‘F*cked around’ during his career

Nick Diaz, a former undisputed titleholder under the banners of the now-defunct, Strikeforce, and WEC banners, has claimed that had he not have been “f*cked over” throughout his career, he likely would have landed one – if not two championships during his tenure with the UFC.

Diaz, the elder brother of former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, challenged for both interim and undisputed welterweight gold during his tenure with the promotion, suffering a close decision loss to Carlos Condit first, before a judging defeat to Georges St-Pierre back in 2013.

Snapping a six-year Octagon hiatus in September 2021, Nick Diaz returned in a five round rematch with former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, suffering a third round TKO loss to the former titleholder.

Expected to make a return to the organization later this year, Diaz has called for a fight with former undisputed middleweight best, Israel Adesanya in his return, and has spent time recently training in Las Vegas, Nevada at the promotion’s Performance Institute.

Reacting to a post from the UFC, commemorating his 2011 Strikeforce win over Evangelista Santos, Diaz claimed that if he was not “f*cked over” during his career, he probably would have secured two championships in the UFC.

“These motherf*ckers are lucky,” Nick Diaz commented. “I got f*cked over my whole career. Otherwise, I have [sic] the UFC belt by now maybe both of them.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Without a victory since 2011, Diaz most recently handed former undisputed lightweight and welterweight champion, B.J. Penn in a one-sided unanimous decision victory in his return to the UFC.

Nick Diaz landed three Strikeforce welterweight title defenses

Throughout his run as Strikeforce welterweight champion, Diaz landed consecutive defenses over K.J Noons, the aforenoted, Santos, as well as a memorable one round back-and-forth with London knockout artist, Paul Daley.