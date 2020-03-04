Nate Diaz Goes After Conor McGregor: What Happened To Your Season?

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz, a long-time rival of Conor McGregor appears to have fired shots at the Irish superstar on social media.

The 34-year-old Stockton, California native took to Twitter and said. “What happened to your season? I was allready back in by now wtf.”

What happened to your season?

I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

Despite not tagging McGregor this appears to be a very clear message to the former champ-champ who has previously spoke about considering 2020 as a season in which he’d like to be very active fighting at least three times.

McGregor returned to the octagon for the first time in over a year at UFC 246 on January 18. Not since his UFC lightweight title loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018 had ‘Notorious competed.

Despite the long lay-off McGregor looked fantastic agasint Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Just 40 seconds was all it took to finish the MMA veteran with a series of shoulder strikes followed by a head-kick and ground strikes.

Post-fight the 31-year-old revealed he may wait and see what happens with the forthcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The fight has infamously been scheduled and scrapped on four previous occasions. ‘Mystic Mac’ predicted one of the fighters would fall out for a fifth time, allowing him to slip in at late notice and fight for UFC gold once again.

UFC 249 is just over a month away and neither fighter is showing signs of dropping out. If McGregor wants to stick to his season promise he’ll need to get something booked in the near future.

Hence Diaz indirectly calling him out to complete their trilogy in this tweet. The pair first met at UFC 196 after Rafael Dos Anjos dropped out, Diaz stepped in and McGregor stepped up to 170lbs having previously only fought as high as featherweight in the UFC. McGregor was a heavy favourite heading into the bout but suffered his first defeat inside the octagon via second round submission.

The two fighters rematched at UFC 202 and put on one of the best fights of all time. Over five rounds the pair traded blows and blood with McGregor ultimately earning a majority decision victory.

Could we see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III next?