UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 246 results throughout tonight (Sat. January 18, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Las Vegas crowd.

UFC 246 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET):

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Women's flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

