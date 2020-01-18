UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 246 results throughout tonight (Sat. January 18, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Las Vegas crowd.
UFC 246 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET):
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
