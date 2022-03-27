A host of UFC stars have reacted to the rather surprising request from one-time lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz to the promotion, to terminate his contract, fast-tracking his release from the organization.

Diaz, who infamously, retains just one single fight on his current Octagon contract, has yet to land that fight, and is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of traction on a desired welterweight matchup with former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Diaz, a native of Stockton, California – has been sidelined since UFC 263 back in June of last year, where he suffered a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss to the #3 ranked welterweight contender, Leon Edwards.

In the time since, Diaz, who publicly rejected the promotion’s plans to pair him with the undefeated #10 ranked, Khamzat Chimaev, saw his contract extended by a further six months.

Nate Diaz recently requested to fight on the upcoming April return to Hawaii for Bellator MMA

However, his desire to fight Poirier next, has so far fallen on promotional deaf ears, with the UFC only willing to book the fight should Diaz resign and extend his contract with the view to booking him in a trilogy rubber match against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in the future.

Requesting his release from the promotion on his official Twitter account last night, Diaz mentioned how he had other plans outside of competing for the organization.

“I would like to request to be released from the @ufc @dana @hunter (Campbell),” Nate Diaz tweeted. “I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got sh*t to do.”

Diaz further claimed that other fighters would find themselves upset with a potential UFC release, however, in his case, he appears to welcome the prospect of ending his tenure with the promotion.

“Mother f*ckers be crying cause they get dropped from the UFC I can’t pay out this b*tch,” Nate Diaz tweeted.

Drawing attention after his series of tweets, Diaz received replies from the likes of former interim champions, Tony Ferguson and the aforenoted, Poirier, as well as Khamzat Chimaev, teammate, Jake Shields, and polarizing professional boxer.

“Games behind the scenes played,” Tony Ferguson tweeted at Nate Diaz, accompanied by a GIF of Star Wars character, Yoda. “#MexicanBecauseYouAre #MoneyToBeMadeThey(the UFC)Don’tWant #RetaliationTactics.”

Games Behind The Scenes Played 🌵 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # MexicanBecauseYouAre # MoneyToBeMadeTheyDontWant # Retaliation🕶Tactics pic.twitter.com/eCVjonwN5S — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 26, 2022

“You need to go dancing UFC is now for you, you gave up,” The aforenoted Khamzat Chimaev replied to Nate Diaz.

you need to go dancing 🕺 ufc is not for you, you gave up 😁 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 27, 2022

“F*cked that the UFC is playing games and holding one of the most popular fighter’s contracts,” Jake Shields, a teammate of Nate Diaz tweeted.

“Free Nate Diaz,” Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul tweeted.

Free Nate Diaz https://t.co/8gM18meFWK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2022

“#FreeNateDiaz,” Dustin Poirier tweeted, as the Louisianan also welcomes a fight with the Stockton fan-favorite next.

