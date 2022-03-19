On the last fight of his UFC contract, Nate Diaz might have his sights set on a new home with Bellator and recently expressed interest in fighting at Bellator 278 in Hawaii.

Last seen in action at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards, Diaz lost the bout via decision but still managed to win over the respect and admiration of the fans due to very nearly knocking Edwards out very late into the fight.

A huge UFC star, it could be hard for fans to imagine the Stockton-born fighter under a different banner. However, Diaz has recently taken to social media to express interest in doing exactly that.

Nate Diaz Looking to Fight at Bellator 278 in Hawaii?

“I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii Wasup wit @BellatorMMA,” Nate Diaz said on Twitter, mentioning he’d be down to fight on the same card as his training partner and former UFC fighter Yancy Medeiros.

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii

Wasup wit @BellatorMMA 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Hy0BfCXmF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 18, 2022

Of course, “Mr. 209” can’t just jump ship and join Bellator. He’s got one fight left on that contract. Many believed it would be none other than Dustin Poirier, but so far, things haven’t panned out despite multiple back-and-forths on Twitter.

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f**ker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time” Diaz would Tweet, obviously un-happy the Poirier fight hasn’t come to fruition yet. And even more recently:

“Ready to fight @ufc is slow rolling me wtf.”

Ready to fight @ufc is slow rolling me wtf pic.twitter.com/8cjm0udGJ5 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 6, 2022

As of now, it seems inevitable that Poirier might be Diaz’s next fight. However, there’s a more interesting question that arises: does Nate Diaz re-sign with the UFC after his contract expires, or will we really see “Mr. 209” under a new promotional banner in 2022?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.