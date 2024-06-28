Nate Diaz calls for UFC 306 trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at The Sphere: ‘That needs to happen’

Ahead of his own return to combat sports in just weeks time, Nate Diaz already has sights set on an incoming return to the UFC, in the form of a trilogy rubber match against two-time foe, Conor McGregor – ideally at The Las Vegas Sphere in September at UFC 306.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and victor of The Ultimate Fighter, will return to combat sports next month in ‘Sin City’ – taking on another former UFC star, Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their 2019 fight at Madison Square Garden.

As for McGregor, the former duel-weight champion was slated to make his comeback this weekend at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, until a fractured toe on his left foot prevented him from taking on Michael Chandler in a return to the welterweight limit.

Forever linked with a decider against two-time opponent, Diaz, Dublin striker, McGregor has continually welcomed the opportunity to take on the Stockton veteran, ultimately to no avail yet.

However, announcing plans for an August return – if not a feature at The Las Vegas Sphere for a Riyadh Season Noche UFC event in September, McGregor’s plans have already been shot down by UFC boss, Dana White.

Nate Diaz eyes September fight with UFC foe, Conor McGregor

And ahead of his scrap with Masvidal inside the squared circle, Diaz has echoed his desire to take on the former duel-weight champion – as soon as UFC 306 – claiming a third bout between the two needs to take place sooner than later.

“I want to get this [Jorge Masvida] fight out of the way before I start thinking about the future,” Nate Diaz told Give Me Sport during a recent interview. “But I would like to fight him (Conor McGregor) and I would like to fight him in a rematch in MMA. At UFC 306, it would be great, if that were an option, but if not, then in the future, in the UFC, at some point.”

🚨Nate Diaz @NateDiaz209 tells me he'd welcome a Conor @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor trilogy bout — either at The Sphere for UFC 306, or further beyond in the UFC's schedule.



My latest, for @GiveMeSport👇https://t.co/IsqOUZlsqL — Alan Dawson🏜️ (@AlanDawsonSport) June 27, 2024

“I see it as a fight that needs to happen,” Nate Diaz continued. “We got the second out of the way, and the third should have happened straight away, also. And at some point, it’s going to happen.”

