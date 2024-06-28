Conor McGregor admits ‘Deep mental pain’ after missing UFC 303 fight return: ‘Thank you for the support’

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has admitted he’s experiencing “deep mental pain” this week as he watches on from the sidelines, after missing out on his scheduled comeback fight at UFC 303 this weekend.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, was slated to make his hiatus-snapping return this weekend during International Fight Week – headlining UFC 303 in his first walk in three years.

However, earlier this month, the Dubliner confirmed his withdrawal from a fight with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit – citing a fractured toe on his left foot, suffered during a sparring session just weeks from the pairing.

And replaced by a light heavyweight title fight on short-notice between defending champion, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka in a rematch, Crumlin striker, McGregor claimed he was in a difficult place mentally this week – as he watched other fighters compete at UFC 303 in his place.

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching fight week take place,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement, my peers and fans.”

I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching fight week take place. Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement, my peers and fans ❤️🙏☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 28, 2024

Sidelined since 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – dropping an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s trilogy rubber match, having fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Confirming plans to take on Chandler later this summer amid his latest injury setback, McGregor’s plans for an August comeback to take on the lightweight contender have already been quashed by UFC CEO, Dana White – who revealed the Dubliner would not be fighting again before October – at the very earliest.

