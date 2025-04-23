Khabib Nurmagomedov Mourns the Passing of His Uncle Mukhtar in Heartfelt Tribute

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is grieving the recent death of his uncle, Mukhtar, a significant member of his close family. The news was made public through an emotional Instagram story.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Emotional Message Following Uncle’s Demise

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a photograph of his late uncle, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

“To God and to Him we shall return. May the Almighty admit you to the highest level of Paradise. Uncle Mukhtar.”

The message, though brief, reflects both Khabib’s deep sorrow and his enduring spiritual faith, which has long been a cornerstone of his life and career. Known for his reserved demeanor, Nurmagomedov’s public acknowledgement of the loss underscores the profound impact it has had on him and his family.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov stands in the corner of Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia before his bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Since retiring from professional mixed martial arts, Nurmagomedov has transitioned into a prominent coaching and mentoring role, guiding fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov. The passing of his uncle has temporarily disrupted his usual routine, prompting a period of mourning and reflection for both him and his team.

Prior to this tragedy, Nurmagomedov had announced plans to attend the upcoming UFC event at the Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan on June 21. He had expressed enthusiasm for supporting his teammate Tagir Ulanbekov, who is scheduled to face Japanese veteran Kyoji Horiguchi in a highly anticipated bout. While the event remains a significant milestone for the region’s MMA scene, the focus for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his camp has shifted to grieving and regrouping in the wake of the loss.

Despite this difficult period, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to return to his role as a mentor and strategist once he and his family have had time to mourn. His presence at the upcoming Azerbaijan event is still anticipated, and his involvement is likely to add further excitement to the burgeoning MMA scene in the region.

For now, the focus remains on honoring the memory of Uncle Mukhtar and supporting the Nurmagomedov family as they navigate this period of grief.