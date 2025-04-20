Khamzat Chimaev Blasts ‘BS’ Injury Rumors as UFC 317 Title Fight Hangs in the Balance

ByTimothy Wheaton
Khamzat Chimaev has publicly responded to rumors that his highly anticipated UFC 317 middleweight title fight against champion Dricus Du Plessis may be canceled due to an injury to Du Plessis. The matchup, which was expected to headline International Fight Week in Las Vegas, has been thrown into doubt following reports from veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole, who stated that Du Plessis had sustained an injury that could force him out of the event.

Khamzat Chimaev Unleashes on Du Plessis Amid UFC 317 Pullout Buzz

As speculation spread rapidly across the MMA community, Khamzat Chimaev took to social media to express his frustration. In a blunt post, he wrote, “This guy biggest bullsh*t,” accompanied by an emoji of a person with their face in their hands. The message appeared to be directed either at Du Plessis or at the source of the rumor, reflecting Chimaev’s clear annoyance with the situation.

The UFC has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported injury or the status of the UFC 317 main event. The uncertainty has left fans disappointed, as the bout between the undefeated Chimaev and the reigning champion Du Plessis was widely regarded as one of the most compelling matchups of the year. With Du Plessis potentially sidelined, the promotion may need to seek a new headliner for its marquee summer event, and speculation has already begun about possible replacement fights.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev’s career has previously been hampered by a series of cancellations and health issues, had been eyeing the title shot as a major milestone. The latest development adds another layer of unpredictability to his journey in the UFC, and the MMA world now awaits further updates on whether the fight will be rescheduled or if a new opponent will step in for UFC 317.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

