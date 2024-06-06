Video – Violent brawl breaks out after Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz press conference ahead of July boxing fight

Following the culmination of their latest press event ahead of their July boxing fight rematch, a mass brawl broke out between Jorge Masvidal and rival, Nate Diaz’s respective teams, with the mayhem spilling out into the media section and amongst the audience.

Masvidal, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger twice under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports since he featured in his native Miami back in April of last year, dropping his fourth consecutive loss in a decision defeat against Gilbert Burns.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran and former UFC star has himself been out of action since he made a professional boxing debut in August of last year, dropping a decision defeat of his own against polarizing striker, Jake Paul.

And seeing a planned boxing fight rematch slated for the beginning of this month shelved, Masvidal and Diaz will now share the ring next month in Las Vegas, with the duo rekindling their rivalry following a 2019 fight under the banner of the UFC.

Mandatory Credit: Brenton Ho

Mass brawl breaks out at Jorge Masvidal – Nate Diaz presser

Taking part in a lengthy media tour – which saw The Ultimate Fighter winner, Diaz bow out ahead of a planned face-off with his rival, Masvidal – the Stockton native pulled a similar move today, leaving the stage before a staredown.

Shuffling down to the audience and media row, members of Masvidal and Diaz’s teams began taunting each other back-and-forth – with the above-mentioned Floridian igniting a mass brawl between both teams.

Team Nate Diaz just swung on Jorge Masvidal and an all-out brawl broke out at the presser 😳 pic.twitter.com/qECFKHe6uz — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 6, 2024

First sharing the Octagon back in November 2019 in the main event of UFC 245, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz competed for the inaugural BMF title under the banner of the promotion.

Headlining the Madison Square Garden card, Masvidal turned in a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Diaz, after opening a massive laceration over the right eye of the Stockon fan-favorite.

Who do you think wins next month in ‘Sin CIty’: Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?