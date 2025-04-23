Watch: Zhang Mingyang: The Knockout Machine From China Who’s Making UFC Opponents See Stars

If you blink, you might just miss him. Zhang Mingyang, the “Mountain Tiger” from China, is rapidly becoming the UFC’s most electrifying knockout machine. With fists that seem to have their own gravitational pull and a highlight reel that’s growing faster than your favorite streaming series.

China’s Zhang Mingyang Delivers Knockout Carnage – Who’s Next on His Hit List?

Zhang Mingyang is set to bring his signature brand of chaos to the co-main event at UFC Kansas City, where he faces veteran “Lionheart” Anthony Smith in what promises to be a battle of youth versus experience, raw power versus grit.

Let’s talk numbers, because Zhang’s stats are the stuff of action-movie legend. At just 26, he’s riding an 11-fight win streak, and here’s the kicker, every single one of those wins has come by way of a first-round finish. That’s not just impressive; that’s “don’t go to the fridge during his fights” territory. Of his 18 career victories, 12 are knockouts and six are submissions, but it’s his nuclear striking that has fans (and opponents) on edge.

In his UFC run so far, Zhang is averaging a blistering 8.57 significant strikes landed per minute at a 55% accuracy rate. His last two outings? First-round obliterations of Brendson Ribeiro and Osman Diaz, the latter dispatched with a thunderous elbow and follow-up punches that left no doubt about his finishing instinct.

But Zhang isn’t just a one-trick pony with dynamite in his hands. He started his martial arts journey at 12, trained in Sanda, and sharpened his MMA skills in China before bringing his talents to the UFC Performance Institute and Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, where he rubs shoulders with the likes of Sean Strickland and Sadibou Sy.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (R-L) Zhang Mingyang of China reacts after his TKO victory over Ozzy Diaz in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Now, about that upcoming fight: Anthony Smith, the battle-tested former title challenger, is making his final walk to the Octagon, and the UFC brass has made no secret that this is a “business decision,” a chance for Zhang to launch himself into the light heavyweight rankings at the expense of a respected veteran. Smith himself acknowledges the danger, calling Zhang “a really tough up-and-comer” and recognizing that the UFC is eager to see if the Mountain Tiger is the real deal.

Will Zhang’s meteoric rise continue with another jaw-dropping finish, or will the wily Smith prove that old lions still have teeth? One thing’s for sure, when Zhang Mingyang steps into the cage, you’d better not blink.