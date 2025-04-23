Watch – Spider-Man Sparks Superman in Crazy Russian MMA Clash

Spider-Man vs. Superman… Place your bets!

Russian mixed martial arts is the gift that keeps on giving, and it gave fight fans another gem this week via footage of a fight featuring two men donning superhero outfits. On the left, you’ve got ol’ webhead, Spider-Man, taking on the ‘Man of Steel’ himself, Superman.

If you've ever asked yourself who would win an #MMA fight between Spider-Man and Superman, we've got you covered. 👇👇👇 #Marvel #DCComics pic.twitter.com/IlwyAl5O2p — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) April 23, 2025



While most comic book fans would probably put their money on the last son of Krypton to come out on top, the result may surprise you. Check out the video below, which includes a surprise run-in from He-Man’s archenemy.

Seriously, Skeletor shows up.

Spider-Man and Superman first fought 49 years ago

It’s not the first time Spider-Man and Superman have gone toe-to-toe. The two characters actually met all the way back in 1976 in a special Marvel and DC comic entitled Battle of the Century. In the book, Kal-El mistakes the webslinger for an outlaw, prompting the two to tussle before eventually teaming up to take down the dastardly duo of Doctor Octopus and Lex Luthor.

While it wouldn’t be the last time, Spider-Man vs. Superman holds the distinction of being the first-ever crossover between Marvel and DC characters.

Maybe we’ll see the two characters share the big screen someday. But for now, we’ll settle for seeing them beat the sh*t out of each other inside a cage.