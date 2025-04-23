Watch – Spider-Man Sparks Superman in Crazy Russian MMA Clash

ByCraig Pekios
Watch - Spider-Man Sparks Superman in Crazy Russian MMA Clash

Spider-Man vs. Superman… Place your bets!

Russian mixed martial arts is the gift that keeps on giving, and it gave fight fans another gem this week via footage of a fight featuring two men donning superhero outfits. On the left, you’ve got ol’ webhead, Spider-Man, taking on the ‘Man of Steel’ himself, Superman.


While most comic book fans would probably put their money on the last son of Krypton to come out on top, the result may surprise you. Check out the video below, which includes a surprise run-in from He-Man’s archenemy.

READ MORE:  Kayla Harrison Reveals Sparring Amanda Nunes Was the Wake-Up Call That Forced Her Move: "Oh [expletive], I Gotta Move Here"

Seriously, Skeletor shows up.

Spider-Man and Superman first fought 49 years ago

It’s not the first time Spider-Man and Superman have gone toe-to-toe. The two characters actually met all the way back in 1976 in a special Marvel and DC comic entitled Battle of the Century. In the book, Kal-El mistakes the webslinger for an outlaw, prompting the two to tussle before eventually teaming up to take down the dastardly duo of Doctor Octopus and Lex Luthor.

image 28
image 29

While it wouldn’t be the last time, Spider-Man vs. Superman holds the distinction of being the first-ever crossover between Marvel and DC characters.

Maybe we’ll see the two characters share the big screen someday. But for now, we’ll settle for seeing them beat the sh*t out of each other inside a cage.

READ MORE:  Dakota Ditcheva Left in Limbo: PFL Champ Frustrated by Silence, Still Waiting for July Opponent

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts