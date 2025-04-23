Watch: Dustin Poirier Teaches Jumping Guillotine, Chokes Out Reporter – Don’t Be Silly, Jump the Gilly

Dustin Poirier never passes up an opportunity to show off his guillotine.

‘The Diamond’ absolutely loves jumping the gilly mid-fight. Despite the fact that he’s never once finished an opponent with the move, he simply can’t help himself. So much so that it’s even become a bit of a joke among UFC fans.

Still, it’s best to never put yourself in a position where Poirier has his forearm cinched in under your neck. Just ask MMA Junie’s Mike Bohn, who found out firsthand what it’s like to get slept by the lightweight legend.

“So here—arm in, normal grip,” Poirer explained. “Come this side, normal grip. I would jump full guard, kind of crunch, and cut these airways off. This—I’m going to shake my own hand here, grab my own hand, go full guard. I think Grant might have showed me this originally. Grant Dawson showed me this originally. “Then I showed Chris Duncan, and he hit it twice in a row. I taught Dustin the ghillie, Dustin taught Chris the ghillie, Chris got that guillotine choke in his fight. He go again! Therefore, I should probably get a little bit of a percentage from—yeah, right! I should get a percentage of Chris’s purse. Just—that’s MMA math for you.”

After coming to, Bohn described what it was like to get choked out by Poirier.

“I don’t know—I just remember being in the arm and then like kind of closing in. I was holding it, and then, yeah, next thing I knew, I was on my back and they were holding my legs.”

Dustin Poirier’s final UFC fight rumored to be a trilogy bout

Alternating wins and losses over the last few years, Poirier came up short in his third and final lightweight title opportunity at UFC 302, succumbing to a d’arce choke against defending champion Islam Makhachev.

Following the fight, Poirier confirmed that he’d step inside the Octagon one last time in 2025. Though no official announcements have been made, recent rumors suggest that ‘The Diamond’ will close out his career with a trilogy fight against former featherweight king Max Holloway.

Poirier holds two victories over ‘Blessed’ under the UFC banner, the first coming all the way back in February 2012 when ‘The Diamond’ submitted Holloway via a first-round triangle armbar. They’d run it back seven years later for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236. This time around, Poirier would walk away the winner via unanimous decision.