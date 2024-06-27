Dana White offers bleak update on Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon: ‘None of the above’

If you planned on seeing Conor McGregor return to the Octagon at some point over the next few months, I’m afraid we’ve got some bad news.

McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” feels like a phrase that was coined a century ago. In reality, it’s only been about a year, but it seems like there’s a new piece of information to report on an almost daily basis.

Sometimes it’s McGregor himself announcing when and where he’ll return. Other times, it’s UFC CEO Dana White completely contradicting whatever ‘Mystic Mac’ said the week before.

Today, we’ve got the latter.

After withdrawing from his main event slot at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler due to a broken pinky toe, McGregor revealed in an interview with Severe MMA that a return in August or September would be optimal.

Like clockwork, White debunked everything the former two-division titleholder just said, telling Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports that McGregor’s return won’t be happening anytime this summer, nor is it on the docket for Fall 2024.

🚨 Dana White on if Conor McGregor could return by August, September or October



"None of the above."



🎥 @RobbieBarstool #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/71e6sSPXfE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2024

“None of the above,” White said when asked about McGregor’s comeback in August, September, or October.

And just like that, we’re back to the drawing board.

Dana White is staying tight-lipped about all things conor mcGregor

To be fair, Dana White was pretty tight-lipped about McGregor’s original return date of June 29, even after the Irishman and his opponent had already broken the news to the rest of the world.

“I don’t know right now. Our schedule is laid out. We’ll see,” White said at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference when asked about McGregor’s next fight. “I’m not doing anything until I know that Conor is healthy. It’s not even worth talking about. What about September? What about October? He’s not ready. So why even talk about that?”

Instead of seeing McGregor vs. Chandler on Saturday night, fight fans will be treated to a light heavyweight champion rematch as Alex Pereira puts his 205-pound title on the line against Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 303 main event at T-Mobile Arena.

The fight will serve as a rematch of their November 2023 clash in Madison Square Garden. There, ‘Poatan’ secured a second-round KO of Prochazka to take the vacant light heavyweight title back home to Brazil. He’ll look to go two-up on the Czech as the pair of prolific knockout artists close out this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.