Dana White offers bleak update on Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon: ‘None of the above’

ByCraig Pekios
Dana White offers bleak update on Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon: 'None of the above'

If you planned on seeing Conor McGregor return to the Octagon at some point over the next few months, I’m afraid we’ve got some bad news.

McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” feels like a phrase that was coined a century ago. In reality, it’s only been about a year, but it seems like there’s a new piece of information to report on an almost daily basis.

Sometimes it’s McGregor himself announcing when and where he’ll return. Other times, it’s UFC CEO Dana White completely contradicting whatever ‘Mystic Mac’ said the week before.

crop 12780743

Today, we’ve got the latter.

After withdrawing from his main event slot at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler due to a broken pinky toe, McGregor revealed in an interview with Severe MMA that a return in August or September would be optimal.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira reacts to 'Magic' jibe from Jiri Prochazka pre-Fight at UFC 303: 'Everybody has their own spirits'

Like clockwork, White debunked everything the former two-division titleholder just said, telling Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports that McGregor’s return won’t be happening anytime this summer, nor is it on the docket for Fall 2024.

“None of the above,” White said when asked about McGregor’s comeback in August, September, or October.

And just like that, we’re back to the drawing board.

Dana White is staying tight-lipped about all things conor mcGregor

To be fair, Dana White was pretty tight-lipped about McGregor’s original return date of June 29, even after the Irishman and his opponent had already broken the news to the rest of the world.

“I don’t know right now. Our schedule is laid out. We’ll see,” White said at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference when asked about McGregor’s next fight. “I’m not doing anything until I know that Conor is healthy. It’s not even worth talking about. What about September? What about October? He’s not ready. So why even talk about that?”

Instead of seeing McGregor vs. Chandler on Saturday night, fight fans will be treated to a light heavyweight champion rematch as Alex Pereira puts his 205-pound title on the line against Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 303 main event at T-Mobile Arena.

READ MORE:  Paige VanZant explains decision to make Power Slap move: 'I'm a woman who does whatever I want'
1280x720 20240615013100 5

The fight will serve as a rematch of their November 2023 clash in Madison Square Garden. There, ‘Poatan’ secured a second-round KO of Prochazka to take the vacant light heavyweight title back home to Brazil. He’ll look to go two-up on the Czech as the pair of prolific knockout artists close out this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

gettyimages 2159595481 612x612 2
READ MORE:  Video - UFC star Conor McGregor features as new 'Multi-Billionaire' character in Hitman video game

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts