Klaudia Syguła Heads to Florida, Preps for Redemption Against ‘Russian Ronda’ Alekseeva at UFC Baku

Klaudia Syguła has confirmed her next UFC bout, set for June 21 at UFC Fight Night in Baku, Azerbaijan, where she will face Russia’s Irina Alekseeva in a women’s bantamweight contest. This matchup is part of a historic card, marking the UFC’s debut event in Azerbaijan, and carries significant stakes for both fighters as they look to rebound from recent setbacks and solidify their standing in the division.

Klaudia Syguła Trains at ATT for Crucial Clash with Irina Alekseeva

Klaudia Syguła is a 26-year-old Polish prospect, enters the fight after suffering a defeat in her UFC debut last November against Melissa Mullins, which snapped her impressive six-fight winning streak. Since turning professional in 2021, with two first-round finishes and a background as a multi-medalist in amateur MMA. In preparation for this crucial fight, Syguła has relocated to Florida, training at American Top Team under the guidance of Coach Marcos “Parrumpa” da Matta. She shared her commitment, stating:

“I moved to Florida to prepare for this fight. I have two hard months of working with the best ahead of me. Thank you Coach @parrumpaatt for the opportunity to develop under your watchful eye, thank you to everyone @americantopteam.”

Across the Octagon, ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva returns after serving a one-year suspension for elevated testosterone levels. Alekseeva made a memorable UFC debut in April 2023, submitting Stephanie Egger with a first-round kneebar, a performance that quickly put her on the radar. However, she dropped a unanimous decision to Melissa Mullins in her second UFC appearance. Alekseeva, a grappling specialist with two submission victories, is eager to reestablish herself following her suspension and prove her legitimacy in the division.

Syguła is seeking her first UFC victory and a chance to demonstrate that her debut loss was merely a stumble, not a sign of things to come. Alekseeva, meanwhile, is fighting for redemption and to show that her return is more than just a comeback story.

With both athletes hungry for a statement win, their clash on June 21 promises to be a compelling chapter in the UFC’s first-ever event in Azerbaijan.