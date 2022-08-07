Nate Diaz makes stand with Mike Tyson after streaming platform ‘stole’ his story: ‘F*** you Hulu’

Nate Diaz shows his support for the boxing legend after it was revealed that the TV network Hulu allegedly stole Mike Tyson’s life story.

Mike Tyson received an outpour of support from fans and celebrities over the upcoming Hulu TV Mini-series about the former boxing heavyweight champ’s life. Tyson took to Twitter and Instagram, where he explained that the new TV show, that depicts his rise through the boxing world, was created without his blessings, and wasn’t paid for the rights to use his life story.

As Tyson posted the following caption on Instagram:

“Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.”

Nate Diaz Has Mike Tyson’s Back Over The Controversial Hulu TV Series

Nate Diaz is perhaps best known for sticking it to the man, as he has done several times in the past. So, if anyone was going to stand with Tyson against a large corporation, it was going to be the Stockton bad boy.

Diaz did exactly this in the most Nate Diaz way, which is short and to the point.

I’m wit Mike



Fuck you hulu pic.twitter.com/IC7ng7bMg0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 6, 2022

You’d be hard-pressed to find a fighter that grew up through the Tyson heydays who doesn’t love the aging legend. Even more so now, as Tyson has grown into an incredible source of knowledge about life and the fight game. His popular podcast series has featured many fighters over the years and the love for Tyson has only grown.

Maybe that’s why fighters and celebrities like Nate Diaz felt a need to speak out and stand tall with Tyson. But, it’s also in Diaz’s nature to go against the grain. It would surprise no one to read that tweet as Diaz is known for fighting “the man”.

The most recent example being the UFC itself. Nate Diaz turned down a lucrative contract extension with the company, in order to free himself of the contract and dictate his own terms. It’s clear Nate Diaz values freedom over money and the right to control one’s own story, which is why having Tyson’s life story being used without permission must have stuck a nerve with the Stockton native.

Many news outlets have taken up this story, especially after Tyson likened this to how slaves were treated in the 1800s, which caused a massive stir in the media world. So, not knowing what will happen in the future, one thing is certain, Nate Diaz will be there fighting right alongside Tyson, as he eloquently reiterated his previous point, in a new tweet.