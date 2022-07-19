After a long and very public debacle with Dana White and the UFC, Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) finally has his fight.

Diaz is set to go toe to toe against Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) at UFC 279, in a fight reportedly scheduled to headline at the T-Mobile Arena on September 10th.

Khamzat vs. Nate. UFC 279 on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Main event. Five rounds. Verbally agreed, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It is the final fight on Nate Diaz’s current UFC contract. pic.twitter.com/p7lrcoroH0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2022

The UFC chief business Hunter Campbell confirmed the booking on Tuesday, announcing the pair had both verbally agreed to the five-round main event bout in Las Vegas.

The news comes just a week after Nate Diaz stated on The MMA Hour that the UFC hadn’t officially offered him a fight, with one last bout on his contract. The Stockton star has made it clear for some time he wants out of the promotion, whilst voicing his ambition to explore new ventures. However, he further exclaimed he felt that the UFC are keeping him “hostage”.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White was quick to respond and dispute Diaz’s claims against the UFC, stating “I need to offer a fighter three fights a year, otherwise I gotta pay them.” Disputing Diaz’s claims against him and the UFC.

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev booked for UFC 279

Diaz vs. Chimaev is a matchup Dana White has been interested in booking last year, although it was reported that Diaz decided to turn down the fight.

Nate Diaz’s walk to the octagon took place in June 2021, when he came up short in a back-and-forth unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA). However, the UFC welterweight hasn’t managed to get his hand raised in the UFC since 2016.

In the meantime, MMA fans have witnessed the rise of undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev, who most recently took out # welterweight Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in a three-round war.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) provided this comment about the fight to ESPN. Translated from Swedish by his representative Majdi Shammas.



"I am going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2022

With the addition, the UFC 279 line-up includes:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Shamil

Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Who do you think will win Nate Diaz or Khamzat Chimaev?