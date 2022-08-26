Watch: Nate Diaz goes live smoking weed while a USADA rep waits to collect his urine sample

By
Nikhil Sharma
-
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz was the least bit concerned about smoking cannabis in his house while a representative from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) waited to collect his urine sample.

Diaz has been on the sidelines since a loss to the reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his last outing in Jun. 2021. He is set to clash with the top-five ranked division contender Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining bout of UFC 279 on Sep. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nate Diaz smoked weed live while a USADA representative was waiting for his urine sample

Ahead of his bout with Chimaev, a USADA agent paid Nate Diaz a visit at his house to collect a urine sample. Diaz took to his Instagram to go live and share the scenes with his followers, all while blazing a fat blunt.

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough piss. I’ve pissed all I can,” Diaz said. “I got two more liters of piss I gotta give him and he won’t get out of here until that… Come back in six hours and I’ll give you two more.”

Diaz offered the representative a chance to hit the blunt he was smoking but he declined.

It’s ironic how far the sport has come considering Nate’s older brother, former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz, received a fine of $165,000 and a five-year suspension for failing a marijuana drug test.

Diaz is currently on the last bout of his deal with the UFC and has indicated no signs of wanting to re-sign with the promotion. He had previously expressed a desire to become a free agent and pursue other opportunities and will be fighting out his contract with a final showing against Chimaev, who opened as a mammoth 11-1 favorite.

Who do you believe will come out on top, Nate Diaz or Khamzat Chimaev?

Nikhil Sharma
Lifelong combat sports fan, practitioner, and everything related, especially the community.

