Nate Diaz Reacts To Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since November when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The pair’s BMF Championship bout ended in the third round after a pair of nasty cuts around Diaz’s eye forced the doctor to stop the fight.

Diaz, along with many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, believe the stoppage was unjustified, however, it goes in the record books as a TKO win for Masvidal nonetheless. Over the weekend, Diaz was at Bellator 238 to corner his training partner, Chris Avila, and spoke to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about his fighting future. Diaz noted that he wants to sit back and see how things play out before making a decision.

“I want to watch what happens in the next few months,” Diaz said.

The Stockton native was also asked for his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s return to action last week. McGregor took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in their welterweight headliner at UFC 246. After the fight, many options were discussed for McGregor’s next fight, including a trilogy bout with Diaz. When asked for his thoughts on McGregor’s performance, Diaz was unimpressed.

“Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands,” Diaz said.

A Diaz trilogy doesn’t seem to be too high on the priority list of either the UFC or the MMA community. Right now, the fight everyone wants to see sounds like a clash between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. However, UFC president Dana White seems hell-bent on making a rematch between McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, there’s no guarantee Nurmagomedov will remain the 155-pound champion, as he defends his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this April.

McGregor has remained noncommittal on who he wants his next opponent to be, instead sounding content to fight anyone the UFC tosses at him. The only thing the Irishman is certain about is that he wants to fight before this summer, meaning his next opponent will likely not be Nurmagomedov.

Who do you want to see Diaz fight upon his return to the Octagon?