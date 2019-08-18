Nate Diaz Proclaims Himself ‘Baddest Mother F*cker In The Game’ Champion, Wants Belt Made

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz believes he’s the ‘baddest motherf*cker’ in the UFC today — so much so that he even wants his own belt for that accolade.

Diaz enjoyed a successful return to action when he comfortably outpointed Anthony Pettis to take home a unanimous decision victory at UFC 241 last night. It was his first fight in nearly three years when he last fought Conor McGregor.

And rather than calling McGregor out for a trilogy fight, the Stockton native instead decided to call out Jorge Masvidal — who he rates as one of the best in the sport today. Masvidal’s stock has risen dramatically this year after vicious knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren.

However, “Gamebred” needs to beat Diaz if he wants the title of the ‘the baddest motherf*cker in the game.’ And if things work out, Diaz could even compete next month.

It all depends on the UFC, however:

“If everything works out how it’s supposed to work out, then I’ll fight next month,” Diaz said at the post-fight press conference. “If nobody is in a hurry to get this done and do it right and treat it like it should be treated, I ain’t in no rush. It’s not going to be me who is sitting out. It’s gonna be them holding me out or people not jumping on it and trying to get it done. That’s where I’ve been for the last three years because I never stopped training camps. Nobody was showing me acknowledgement for being the best fighter in the world, which I am, just like Masvidal. That’s what I’m saying.

“Why is nobody like, ‘what? That’s [Diaz] the guy to fight, he just beat the best guy and he’s been around doing this the whole time.’ I’m the best martial artist in the world, I’m not like some hold onto you wrestlers who are going to hold you and hopefully win a round and find a loophole to winning these fights and put belts on their waists. Now we’re fighting for the ‘baddest motherf*cker in the game’ belt and that’s mine. And I’d like to defend it against Jorge Masvidal. So if he wants to the baddest motherf*cker, that’s how we’re going to do it.”

Diaz seems to be serious about that new title as well as he would later claim he wanted a belt made:

“I need that belt made as soon as possible,” he added.

Do you think Diaz is the baddest motherf*cker in the game today?