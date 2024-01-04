Nate Diaz ruled from potential comeback at UFC 300 amid link with MMA return: ‘He isn’t on that card’

Despite claiming last month how a return to the Octagon at UFC 300 would be “tight” – fan-favorite veteran, Nate Diaz has been ruled from a return to the promotion on the card, with MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani confirming how the Stockton native is not featuring the April card into his fighting future.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he departed the Dana White-led organization back in November 2022, having fought out his contract in a guillotine choke submission win over former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September of that year.

And welcoming the possibility of a return to mixed martial arts competition at UFC 300 – following an August professional boxing debut loss to Jake Paul in Texas, Diaz claimed that while he was open to a comeback, no fighter on the promotion’s books was currently suitable to compete against him next.

Ruling himself from the apparent Diaz sweepstakes earlier this week, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier confirmed a long-anticipated grudge match with The Ultimate Fighter victor was not happening at the event.

Nate Diaz ruled from UFC 300 comeback in April

And with two-time rival, Conor McGregor expected to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 302 on June 29. during International Fight Week – Diaz’s plans no longer include an April return to the Octagon.

“There was talk about Nate Diaz [for UFC 300],” Ariel Helwani said on The MMA Hour. “Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular, UFC 300. So, you llok around, I don’t know if there’s something that’s 300-worthy.”

Linked as well with a potential sophomore outing in the squared circle, Diaz has been touted as an opponent for former UFC foe, Jorge Masvidal, who himself confirmed his plans to unretire from combat sports earlier this week to boot.

