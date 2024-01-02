Jorge Masvidal backed to rematch UFC veteran Nate Diaz in boxing fight amid claims he’s ‘Unretired’ overnight

Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has been backed to take on fellow UFC veteran, Nate Diaz in a professional boxing rematch following last night’s revelation that he was now “unretired” from combat sports, according to professional boxer, Jake Paul – who also staked his claim for a shot at the Floridian.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight champion and inaugural symbolic BMF championship winner, called time on his combat sports career just 8 months ago, having suffered his fourth consecutive loss in the form of a one-sided decision shutout to former title chaser, Gilbert Burns in April of this year.

The defeat followed a grudge match loss to former American Top Team training partner and close-friend, Colby Covington, as well as a championship series with Kamaru Usman, which Jorge Masvidal first dropped a decision, and then subsequent rematch knockout loss.

And amid links to a potential comeback against the likes of former foe, Ben Askren, and a BKFC fight with fellow former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry, overnight, Masvidal claimed he was “unretired” on his official social media, leading fans to play matchmaker and speculate on his fighting future.

Unretired — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2024

However, as far as the above-mentioned Ohio native, Paul is concerned, Masvidal is set to fight the above-mentioned Stockton veteran, Diaz in a professional boxing rematch – before urging him to score a fight against him, only if UFC CEO, Dana White allows it.

Jorge Masvidal linked with boxing rematch with Nate Diaz

“Yeah, yeah,” Jake Paul replied. “Going to box Nate Diaz, whatever. Come see me when Dana gives you permission.” (H/T TalkSPORT)

Headlining UFC 244 against Diaz back in November 2019 at Madison Square Garden, the then-surging Masvidal landed the inaugural BMF title, landing an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over The Ultimate Fighter winner.

