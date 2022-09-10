Nate Diaz mocks The Rock, UFC sneaker partnership ahead of UFC 279: ‘These shoes f*cking suck’

Ahead of his UFC 279 headliner tonight against rescheduled foe, Tony Ferguson, fan-favorite veteran, Nate Diaz criticized the promotion’s sneaker partnership with former professional wrestler, The Rock – mocking the shoe’s design in an interview with the promotion’s broadcast partner, ESPN.

Diaz, who enters his final contracted fight with the organization, was initially scheduled to headline UFC 279 against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in ‘Sin City’, however, the Chechen-born fighter’s staggering seven and a half pound weight miss, forced the headliner’s cancellation.

Nate Diaz remains in tonight’s UFC 279 main event

As a result, Diaz, whose contractual obligations with the promotion come to an end following UFC 279, will now share the Octagon with former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at the welterweight limit – over the course of five rounds.

Chimaev remains on the card despite his glaring weight miss, however, moving to a co-main event slot against Kevin Holland at a catchweight limit of 180lbs, while Li Jingliang now tackles Californian striker, Daniel Rodriguez.

Speaking with ESPN during his post-ceremonial weigh-in with Ferguson, Nate Diaz criticized the promotion’s sponsorship deal with The Rock and Under Armor, in a segment which was subsequent cut from his interview with UFC roving reporter, Megan Olivi.

“These shoes f*cking suck,” Nate Diaz said while holding up his shoes to the camera. “Look at these shoes, they (the UFC) made me put this sh*t on. F*ck these shoes.”

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

The promotion recently confirmed a partnership with The Rock as well as Under Armor to provide sneakers to fighters on their roster, however, as per reporter, John S. Nash – fighters will not receive any percentage of revnue as part of the sponsorship.

“Asked around and not only are fighters not going to get paid anything to wear the shoes, the UFC is apparently requiring fighters to do interviews with (Dwanye) Johnson’s (The Rock) media company, Seven Bucks,” Nash tweeted.