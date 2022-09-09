Breaking – Khamzat Chimaev out, Nate Diaz headlines against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on short notice

Following today’s stunning weight miss by undefeated welterweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz is slated to headline UFC 279 tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – scoring a short notice fight against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at the welterweight limit.

Nate Diaz lands an impromptu headliner against Tony Ferguson

As per UFC president, Dana White, who confirmed the new event headliner during an interview with ESPN Sportscenter — Nate Diaz will remain on tomorrow’s UFC 279 – in a headlining function, as he draws Ferguson at the welterweight limit, following Chimaev’s weight cut blunder.

Earlier this Friday evening, reports emerged detailing how Chimaev was struggling to shed the remaining pounds to successfully make the 171lbs welterweight non-title fight limit, before the AllStars MMA staple tipped the scales at 178.5lbs – a total seven and a half pounds above the non-title fight limit.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran successfully made weight at 171lbs ahead of his final contracted fight with the organization.

Originally, former interim lightweight titleholder, Ferguson was scheduled to co-headline UFC 279 this weekend against Chinese finisher, Li Jingliang, however, Chimaev’s weight cut mishap has forced the impromtu headlining fight between Diaz and Ferguson.

Last time out, Diaz featured on the main card of UFC 263 back in June of last year against current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

As for Ferguson, the Oxnard fan-favorite featured on the main card of UFC 274 back in May against Michael Chandler, suffering a brutal second round front kick knockout loss. Tomorrow’s fight against Diaz will come as Ferguson’s first fight at the welterweight limit since 2011.