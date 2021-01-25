Nate Diaz fired back at Justin Gaethje and took a shot at Dustin Poirier in the process.

Diaz recently challenged Poirier to a fight as he claimed he was training to face him next following the latter’s emphatic second-round knockout over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 this past weekend.

“I’m training to whoop ur ass next. Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼”

That drew a reaction out of Justin Gaethje who mocked Diaz for his words — especially as the latter has only competed twice in the last four years.

“From the dude that only talks about it.”

Diaz responded on Monday by mocking both Gaethje and Poirier for getting submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fights. Additionally, he added nobody would be able to do the same to him.

“U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy that ran off and didn’t want none especially wit me 👋 , how u gonna fight for a title?I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life ..😎

“lol lightweight division”

It’s not the first time Diaz has mocked the pair for tapping to Nurmagomedov. After all, he did the same right after UFC 254 back in October.

However, it would be easier to take Diaz seriously if he was active and coming off a win. Perhaps this is only stoking the flames for a potential Gaethje fight?

What do you think of Diaz’s latest tweet?