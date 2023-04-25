UFC alum, Nate Diaz has thrown his expected August professional boxing match with Jake Paul into jeopardy on social media overnight, as he breaks his silence for the first time since an arrest warrant was issued by the New Orleans Police Department for the former, who is facing a second-degree battery charge in relation to his part in a street fight on Bourbon Street in New Orleans over the weekend.

Diaz, a former UFC lightweight title challenger, and welterweight title challenger, was involved in a mass-brawl on Bourbon Street in Louisiana over the course of last weekend following a Misfits boxing event.

With footage emerging across social media, Stockton native, Nate Diaz appears to engage in a fight with a TikTok influencer, Rodney Petersen, landing a knee strike to his body during a clinch, before choking the man unconscious with a front choke before dropping him on the ground.

Nate Diaz has yet to be taken into police custody

Showing off a grisly head injury and laceration, apparently caused by Diaz, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an arrest warrant for the Californian had been issued, and he is currently awaited in police custody following his part in the brawl in the French Quarter.

Reacting to the above-mentioned, Paul’s offer to YouTuber and musician, KSI to serve as backup for their scheduled August middleweight boxing match in Dallas, Texas – Diaz urged the duo to fight each other, casting doubt on his own fight with Paul.

“Lol why don’t u to (sic) scared p*ssys just fight each other August,” Nate Diaz tweeted. “I’ll fight someone who can really fight.”

Exiting the UFC following the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion back in November of last year, Diaz headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – scoring a fourth round guillotine choke submission triumph.