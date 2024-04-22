Jiri Prochazka eyes future middleweight drop after reclaiming UFC title: ‘I know I could handle the division’

ByCole Shelton
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is open to dropping down to middleweight in the near future.

Prochazka has been a light heavyweight for the majority of his career, as he does have a couple of fights at heavyweight. However, Jiri Prochazka says his new goal is to drop down to middleweight, but first, he wants to defeat Alex Pereira in a rematch to reclaim his light heavyweight title.

“Rather than heavyweight, I thought I’d try middleweight,” Prochazka said in a recent interview (via MMAMania). “Because the way I feel my metabolism now and the way my body works in preparation, I know that if I adjust my diet to where I feel great and clean, I know I could handle the middleweight division with some lighter diet. But I would definitely concentrate on that after winning the light heavyweight title.”

Jiri UFC 300 2
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

A move down to middleweight would be intriguing, as Prochazka does seem like a well-sized light heavyweight. But, the Czechia native does think that he could make 185lbs and have success int he weight class.

Jiri Prochazka Eyes Rematch With Alex Pereira

After Jiri Prochazka returned to the win column with a knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, he called for a rematch with Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka vows to avenge loss to Alex Pereira in title rematch after UFC 300 that fight was mine
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“I like to fight for the title,” Prochazka told The MMA Hour. “Especially after the decision in New York. The fact I won the fight last Saturday, that’s the only thing I feel right now. That’s what my management is working on. I am [confident]. As soon as possible. If that will be for the title with Alex, I am open to take the date in Brazil, like in two weeks. If there will be another date, let’s see.

Jiri UFC 300 Zuffa LLC
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Whether or not Prochazka will get the next title shot is to be seen, but he is looking to reclaim his heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a knockout loss to Pereira back in November at UFC 295 for the vacant title.

