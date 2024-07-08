Kamaru Usman plays down Nate Diaz’s ability after boxing win: ‘He’s not a world class fighter. Are you crazy?’

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has played down the ability of former UFC star, Nate Diaz in the aftermath of his boxing win over common-foe, Jorge Masvidal over the weekend – claiming a host of 170lbs fighters would have their way with him – relatively easily.

Diaz, an alum of the UFC and a former lightweight title challenger, made his return to combat sports over the course of the weekend in Anaheim, taking on inaugural symbolic BMF champion, Masvidal in a boxing match re-run.

Landing a majority decision win over Masvidal to avenge a prior doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the Floridian veteran, Diaz has already set his sights on a return to the Octagon – eyeing a title fight rematch with current champion, Leon Edwards.

“It was just off the top of my head,” Diaz said after his win against Jorge Masvidal. “I would like to whoop (Jake Paul’s) ass. I would like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who is the best fighter in the world right now at 170 [pounds].”

“And I think that’s something that I can take and put in a credential box,” Diaz explained. “That’s what I’m going for. I’m not trying to go for any fun fights because that sh*t ain’t fun.”

Kamaru Usman plays down Nate Diaz’s ability after boxing win

However, a common-foe of Edwards, the above-mentioned former pound-for-pound number one, Usman has questioned the ability of Diaz when it comes to other world class fighters under the banner of UFC – something he believes the Stockton native is severely lacking.

“He was a [world class fighter],” Kamaru Usman said on Pound 4 Pound. “And don’t get me wrong – shout out to Nate DIaz, he is still – he can still, you know, fight. But he’s not a world class fighter. Are you crazy? Throw Nate Diaz in there with Shavkat Rakhmonov. Throw Nate Diaz in there with myself. Throw Nate Diaz in there with JDM (Jack Della Maddalena. Throw Nate Diaz in there with Justin Gaethje. Come on.”

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman’s thoughts on Nate Diaz’s ability?