Nate Diaz eyes Leon Edwards rematch after Jorge Masvidal win: ‘He’s the best fighter in the world right now’

Following last night’s decision win over fellow UFC alum, Jorge Masvidal, fan-favorite veteran, Nate Diaz has once more welcomed the chance to rematch current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards – labelling him the best 170lbs fighter on the planet currently.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, as well as a victor of The Ultimate Fighter – made his return to combat sports overnight in a light heavyweight boxing match against two-time foe, Masvidal.

And landing an impressive majority decision win over the Floridian veteran in their main event fight, Diaz – who scooped a disclosed $500,000 payday for his victory – also managed to net former two-time UFC opponent, Conor McGregor a staggering $1,625,000 pay out from the bookies, who placed a wager on him to win.

Nate Diaz plans to avenge 2021 loss to Leon Edwards next

Issuing a slew of callouts following his win over Masvidal, which avenged a 2019 loss to the former during their tenure with the UFC, Diaz has sights fixed on another rematch, chasing a title re-run with current welterweight champion, Edwards in a return to the Octagon.

“It was just off the top of my head,” Nate Diaz told assembled media after his win against Jorge Masvidal. “I would like to whoop (Jake Paul’s) ass. I would like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who is the best fighter in the world right now at 170 [pounds].”

“And I think that’s something that I can take and put in a credential box,” Nate Diaz explained. “That’s what I’m going for. I’m not trying to go for any fun fights because that sh*t ain’t fun.”

First fighting current welterweight titleholder, Edwards back in 2021, with Diaz suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham, after rocking him badly in the final minute of their five round clash.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards take on Nate Diaz in a rematch soon?