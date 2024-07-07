Nate Diaz scores majority decision victory over ex-UFC rival Jorge Masvidal – Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz - Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 Highlights

Five years removed from their first meeting under the UFC banner, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz stepped inside the squared circle to run it back on Saturday night, headlining a loaded boxing card in Anaheim, California.

From the get-go, Diaz put the pressure on Masvidal early and never once let up throughout their entertaining 10-round clash. However, it was ‘Gamebred’ who landed the more impactful shots, counterstriking and punishing Diaz with his jab from the southpaw stance.

After going the full 30 minutes, it was Masvidal who held a significant advantage in total punches landed. Still, it was Diaz’s volume and constant pressure that appeared to be the deciding factor for two of the three judges.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal setting sights on Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after Nate Diaz fight
Nate Diaz

Official Result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92).

After coming up short in his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul last year, Diaz has his first official win in the squared circle. As for what comes next, Diaz suggested a rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ is at the top of his last.

Check Out Highlights From Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Below:

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka targeting middleweight drop after UFC 303 title fight loss: 'It would be a new start'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts