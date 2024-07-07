Nate Diaz scores majority decision victory over ex-UFC rival Jorge Masvidal – Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 Highlights

Five years removed from their first meeting under the UFC banner, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz stepped inside the squared circle to run it back on Saturday night, headlining a loaded boxing card in Anaheim, California.

From the get-go, Diaz put the pressure on Masvidal early and never once let up throughout their entertaining 10-round clash. However, it was ‘Gamebred’ who landed the more impactful shots, counterstriking and punishing Diaz with his jab from the southpaw stance.

After going the full 30 minutes, it was Masvidal who held a significant advantage in total punches landed. Still, it was Diaz’s volume and constant pressure that appeared to be the deciding factor for two of the three judges.

Official Result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92).

After coming up short in his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul last year, Diaz has his first official win in the squared circle. As for what comes next, Diaz suggested a rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ is at the top of his last.

after beating Jorge Masvidal by majority decision, Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul and also says he wants to go back to UFC and calls out Leon Edwards



"I'm gonna be Jake Paul's f*cking ass… Leon Edwards, Jake Paul… anybody tf else, youre dead…"



this was his first pro boxing… pic.twitter.com/47lwz1CtQC — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 7, 2024

Check Out Highlights From Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Below:

