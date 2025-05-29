Former UFC lightweight title contender Nate Diaz has recently released a vlog post highlighting his escapades in Thailand and explaining why the Californian MMA star walked off a Russian reality show, in which he was supposed to coach against current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The Stockton bad boy explained himself with the following:

“Came out to do a little reality show with Jon Jones. I was looking forward to hanging out with Jones and the team and everybody, and it didn’t work out, because they the ops. We ain’t with any of them Russians, but anyways, they ain’t with me, so that’s what it is. We’re going to mess around out here in Thailand for a few days, probably going to go hit Japan or Hong Kong on the way back, have some fun, see the sights, and be back at it soon.”

Nate Diaz has always had an abrasive personality and a defiance for authority, for better or for worse. As everywhere he goes, high drama follows, whether it be MMA or influencer boxing.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Nate Diaz is seen in the corner of Kron Gracie during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Nate Diaz hijinx will not stop.

Nate Diaz has stopped competing at the highest level of MMA since he won over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Since then, he has engaged in boxing, cornering, and also worked with the media through reality shows and influencers. So while Nate Diaz may be unofficially retired from MMA, we will continue to see him in our headlines.