Jorge Masvidal gained almost 30 pounds after weigh ins for Nate Diaz Boxing fight: ‘He still couldn’t drop him’

Jorge Masvidal gained plenty of weight for his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

The two had their rematch on Saturday in Anaheim, but this was in boxing. In California, fighters must also weigh-in on fight day as the commission releases fight night weights as well.

On weigh-in day, Masvidal weighed 175.2lbs, according to MMAJunkie, but just a day later when he got to the arena, he weighed 204.1lbs as he gained 28.9lbs or 16 percent of his weight. It was an incredible weight gain, especially due to the fact that Diaz only weighed 190.2lbs on fight day, so Jorge Masvidal had nearly a 15lbs weight advantage.

However, the weight advantage didn’t matter as it was Diaz who evened the score 1-1 with a majority decision win over Masvidal. It was a highly entertaining fight but Diaz was awarded the win in the rematch.

Jorge Masvidal Believes He Beat Nate Diaz

After the majority decision loss, Jorge Masvidal attended the post-fight press conference and thought he won the fight.

Masvidal thought he landed the better shots and believed he should have gotten his hand raised.

“I definitely know the judges were influenced by the crowd,” Masvidal told reporters in the post-fight news conference (via MMAJunkie). “A lot of those shots were landing in the corner. I was just getting my timing down – throw three, four shots that wouldn’t land, and then I’d throw a good power shot. I’d see that I hurt him or back him up, or he’d start goofing around. I hurt him to the body numerous times. I think one of the judges only gave me two rounds, and there’s just no way.”

Masvidal felt like he landed the harder shots and did more damage which is how fights are supposed to be scored.

Following the loss, Masvidal says he wants to run it back for the trilogy with Diaz in boxing again.

“Definitely boxing. I guess call me a sore loser, but I’d want to do boxing,” Masvidal said. “And if he wanted to do MMA after that, we could do it. But definitely I want to do boxing over everything. Do it again.”