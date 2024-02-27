Video – Jorge Masvidal travels to Stockton, calls out ex-UFC star Nate Diaz: ‘There’s someone I’m looking for’

ByRoss Markey
Jorge Masvidal travels to Stockton searches for Nate Diaz there's someone I'm looking for UFC

Former undisputed welterweight title chaser, Jorge Masvidal has put fans on red-alert tonight across social media – alluding to a future rematch with former Octagon foe, Nate Diaz, travelling to the ex-UFC star’s native, Stockton – and asking locals if they can locate him.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career last April, following a fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision blemish against former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

And as for Diaz, the Californian departed the Dana White-led promotion back in 2022, following a stunning rallying win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – submitting his fellow Ultimate Fighter winner with a guillotine choke in an impromptu UFC 279 main event. 

READ MORE:  UFC champion Jon Jones gushes over meeting MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko at PFL vs. Bellator

Linked with a spectacular professional boxing debut against Diaz in recent months, rumblings suggested a showdown between the former foes was set for a date next month, however, at the time of publication, no official announcement has been made regarding a boxing rematch between the former and Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal plots rematch with Nate Diaz

However, adding fuel to the proverbial fire on a rematch with his one-time Octagon opponent, Masvidal travelled to Diaz’s native Stockton – before questioning the owner of a shop if he could help him locate the veteran Californian.

“There’s somebody I’m looking for,” Jorge Masvidal said in a video posted on his official X account. “Maybe you know him – maybe you give him my number. Nate Diaz? You know him?” 

READ MORE:  Brandon Royval defies the odds, scores split decision over Brandon Moreno - UFC Mexico City Highlights

Fighting atop UFC 244 back in November 2019, Masvidal became the promotion’s first symbolic BMF champion, courtesy of a third round doctor’s stoppage win over former lightweight title challenger, Diaz, whom he landed a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over.

Who wins in a future rematch: Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?

READ MORE:  Brian Ortega welcomes title fight with Ilia Topuria after UFC Mexico win: 'I'm happy to go to Spain'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts