Video – Jorge Masvidal travels to Stockton, calls out ex-UFC star Nate Diaz: ‘There’s someone I’m looking for’

Former undisputed welterweight title chaser, Jorge Masvidal has put fans on red-alert tonight across social media – alluding to a future rematch with former Octagon foe, Nate Diaz, travelling to the ex-UFC star’s native, Stockton – and asking locals if they can locate him.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career last April, following a fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision blemish against former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

And as for Diaz, the Californian departed the Dana White-led promotion back in 2022, following a stunning rallying win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – submitting his fellow Ultimate Fighter winner with a guillotine choke in an impromptu UFC 279 main event.

Linked with a spectacular professional boxing debut against Diaz in recent months, rumblings suggested a showdown between the former foes was set for a date next month, however, at the time of publication, no official announcement has been made regarding a boxing rematch between the former and Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal plots rematch with Nate Diaz

However, adding fuel to the proverbial fire on a rematch with his one-time Octagon opponent, Masvidal travelled to Diaz’s native Stockton – before questioning the owner of a shop if he could help him locate the veteran Californian.

“There’s somebody I’m looking for,” Jorge Masvidal said in a video posted on his official X account. “Maybe you know him – maybe you give him my number. Nate Diaz? You know him?”

Tacos ain’t to bad in Stockton pic.twitter.com/Otj4cwKzju — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) February 28, 2024

Fighting atop UFC 244 back in November 2019, Masvidal became the promotion’s first symbolic BMF champion, courtesy of a third round doctor’s stoppage win over former lightweight title challenger, Diaz, whom he landed a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over.

