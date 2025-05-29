Nate Diaz welcomes UFC return fight against Belal Muhammad: ‘I think I’d beat the sh*t out of him’

Former UFC fan-favorite, Nate Diaz has continued to play up a potential return to the Octagon later this year — this week claiming he would be open to a welterweight comeback against former champion, Belal Muhammad to boot.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger in the promotion, also managed to scoop The Ultimate Fighter during his tenure in the Dana White-led promotion.

And completing his contractual obligations at UFC 279, Stockton veteran, Nate Diaz managed to rally to secure a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson..

In the time since, the veteran has fought in two professional boxing matches. First dropping a decision loss to Jake Paul, Diaz would rematch former Octagon rival, Jorge Masvidal in the summer of last year, managing to avenge the loss in a majority decision success.

But this month, Diaz welcomed a potential comeback to the action in the Octagon, suggesting he could even fight current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in the future.

“I plan on going back to UFC,” Diaz said on The HJR Podcast. “If they’ll have me, I would like to go back and whoop someone’s ass there. I’m not fighting at 155, though. Right now I’m not fighting in there because there’s nobody to fight, really. It’s kind of slow rolling. I don’t really have a name in mind right now in UFC, that’s why I’m not there right now.”

Nate Diaz welcomes UFC return against Belal Muhammad

And this week, too, Diaz hit out at former welterweight kingpin, Muhammad — claiming he would “beat the sh*t” out of the dominant grappling ace, too.

I’ll fight Belal’s a*s,” Nate Diaz said on his YouTube channel. “I think I’d beat the sh*t out of Belal Muhammad.”

Not featuring too well at welterweight recently, beyond his win over Ferguson last time out, Diaz was stopped by the above-mentioned, Masvidal. And then dropped a unanimous decision defeat to former champion, Leon Edwards in a memorable back-and-forth.