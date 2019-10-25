Nate Diaz Could Potentially Still Fight At UFC 244

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz may not be off UFC 244 after all. Yesterday, Diaz shocked the MMA world when he announced he had been flagged by USADA and was out of his fight against Jorge Masvidal.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz has yet to be suspended, meaning there is a possibility he still fights at UFC 244.

“According to a source close to the situation, Nate Diaz HAS NOT been provisionally suspended at this time. There is increased optimism this fight won’t be canceled after all, however, hurdles still remain. Developing.”

According to a source close to the situation, Nate Diaz HAS NOT been provisionally suspended at this time.



There is increased optimism this fight won’t be canceled after all, however, hurdles still remain.



Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 25, 2019

The UFC nor USADA have yet to comment on Diaz potentially being suspended for a doping violation. So, as Helwani notes, there is a chance Diaz could still fight at UFC 244 and fight for the BMF title.

There is no question the UFC needs Nate Diaz to remain on the card as, without it, the card takes a massive hit which was set to be one of the biggest events of this year.

Do you think Nate Diaz will fight at UFC 244? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!