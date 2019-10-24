Breaking: Nate Diaz Pulls From UFC 244, Blasts UFC & USADA For Failed Test

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz claims he’s not going to show up for the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) next week. Diaz took to Twitter today (Thurs. October 24, 2019) to blast the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, as well as the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Diaz claims he was alerted by USADA that he has elevated levels that may be coming from a tainted supplement. The Stockton native called “false” on that accusation because he only eats natural foods and supplements. Diaz claims he doesn’t even eat meat. For now, it looks like the highly anticipated bout between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal next week is off.

Here’s Diaz’s Tweet:

“Im not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*CKING with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing.

“Im not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quite, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*ckers who keep quiet until after the fight just to so that they can get paid. f*ckin cheaters. I dont give a fuck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.

“I’m not playing along with this bullshit. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f*cker in the game”

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

The UFC has yet to officially comment on the matter. We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

