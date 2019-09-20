Nate Diaz Slams BMF Belt Critics

Spread the word!













The UFC is going all-in on the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

After Nate Diaz’s call out of Jorge Masvidal, the two fan-favorites have been paired up to main event UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden. The winner will be awarded a one-off BMF Championship which has been created by UFC president Dana White.

The decision to create the one-off title has received mixed reactions, from nods of approval to those who believe the move is a mockery. However, speaking to TMZ Sports, Nate Diaz has offered a response to those critics who side against the BMF strap.

“It’s already a staple on that we’re fighting for the Best Mother F*cker in the fight game,” Diaz said.

“There’s a belt for it. I called it against another one of the baddest mother f*ckers and everyone felt it and they’re like, ‘It is what it is, these are the best guys in the game, and we’re gonna watch it,’ and if there’s any hate or negativity towards it, and if there’s anybody that’s hating on it, like some of these journalists in here, it’s like, hey, none of you guys are no fighters. You’re b*tches, so shut the f*ck up. Tell me I ain’t the best mother f*cker in the game and watch me fight the whole game. And you.”

Diaz comes off a decision victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis at UFC 241. The victory ended a three-year layoff for the former lightweight competitor. Masvidal is on the hottest streak of his career, with two back-to-back knockout victories. He put away Darren Till in London earlier this year before pulling off the fastest knockout in UFC history against Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Now, the winner of Masvidal vs. Diaz is looking at a potential title opportunity early next year.

What do you make of Diaz’s response and the BMF Championship’s critics?