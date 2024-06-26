Nate Diaz backs former foe Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 fight return: ‘Good idea’

Former two-time foe of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz has backed the Dubliner’s choice to withdraw from his UFC 303 return this weekend after suffering a fractured toe – citing the exit from the bout through injury as a “good idea”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, ruled him from a return at UFC 303 this weekend during International Fight Week, seeing a bout with rival, Michael Chandler fall to the wayside after another injury setback.

Revealing x-rays of a fractured toe on his left foot – the same leg in which he fractured a left tibia and fibula on back in 2021, McGregor revealed he would be eligible to return at the end of August, if not September.

And welcoming the chance to take on Chandler in his return to the Octagon following a three-year layoff, McGregor’s quest to compete this year may be in jeopardy – with UFC CEO, Dana White claiming the promotion’s schedule for the annum was already “laid out”.

Conor McGregor receives backing from Nate Diaz amid UFC 303 exit

Receiving flak from the likes of former scheduled foe, Rafael dos Anjos and current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev for his withdrawal from UFC 303, McGregor has found support from former foe, Diaz – who claimed he likely would have made the same decision to exit the bout through injury, too.

“I think it was just a minor thing,” Nate Diaz told MMA Junkie. “I think they made a bigger deal out of it than it is. Good idea. If I get f*cked up, I would like to push the fight back, too, but people are f*cking freaking out. I think I wouldn’t want to fight until I’m 100% ready to rock, too, because in the past I’ve done all kinds of sh*t I shouldn’t have done.”

“So, I think he (Conor McGregor) learned from experience and all these inexperienced people out there talking sh*t, just speaking for their inexperience,” Nate Diaz continued. “They’re going to have to deal with the criticizm until the fight gets done, but I think it’ll happen and it’ll all be good.”

