Michael Chandler teases ‘New Date’ for his clash with Conor McGregor: ‘See you at the top!’

After waiting patiently for the last year and a half, what’s a few more months for Michael Chandler?

Originally, the former Bellator MMA champion was set to make his return to the Octagon on June 29 for a clash with former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor at UFC 303. Sadly, the fight fell through after McGregor broke his pinky toe, forcing him to bow out of the bout, leaving us with a light heavyweight championship rematch to headline International Fight Week.

Fortunately, McGregor’s injury should only postpone the fight for a few months.

Recently, Chandler took to social media, teasing that a new date was already on the way. Whether it’s for his long-awaited clash with McGregor or a new fight altogether for ‘Iron’ remains to be seen.

“Time well spent in progress is never time wasted,” Chandler wrote on Twitter. “New date LOADING. Walk On. See you at the top!”

Dana White continues to remain tight-lipped on rescheduled conor mcGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

While backstage at the Bellator Champions Series event in Dublin on Saturday, Conor McGregor offered some insight into his injury and, more importantly, when we might see him back inside the Octagon. ‘Mystic Mac’ suggested that August or September is the goal.

However, UFC CEO Dana White was quick to dispell any rumors that a new date was being worked on while McGregor is still nursing an injury.