Nate Diaz weighs in on Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov beef: ‘So is Artem gonna show up to the big fight?

Former UFC welterweight and lightweight contender, Nate Diaz has weighed in on the ongoing rivalry between former opponent, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov – questioning if the latter will honor McGregor’s request and show up to a fight at SBG Concorde in Dublin.

Diaz, who twice fought Crumlin native, McGregor, with both matchups coming back in 2016. Handing McGregor his first promotional loss in an upset second round rear-naked choke win, Nate Diaz would then drop an immediate rematch to the Dubliner in August of that year, suffering a close, majority decision defeat.

In recent days, reports have emerged detailing how The Ultimate Fighter alum, Lobov is set to bring legal proceedings against McGregor in regard to the inception of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey brand, in the hope to secure 5% of profits earned from McGregor’s reported $600,000,000 sale last year.

Launching a hurl of expletives and insults in the direction of Lobov in a series of voice messages on his official Twitter account last night, McGregor also challenged the Russian-born featherweight to a fight at their SBG Concorde base.

“This is a call out to Artem ‘the fanny, fairy pad’ Lobov,” Conor McGregor said in a voice message. “I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. – I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde, and we’ll fight for the whole lot – we’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through – having lawyers messaging me about defamation and all this suing and all. You’re a little fairy – you’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you at SBG Concorde tonight, 10:30 p.m. And I’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this f*cking call out, yeah, you little blouse.”

Nate Diaz pokes fun at Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

Appearing to react to McGregor’s tirade aimed at former teammate, Lobov, Diaz questioned if the UFC alum would be actually accepting a future fight with the Dubliner.

“So is Artem gonna show up to the big fight or what?” Nate Diaz tweeted.

As for Diaz, the Stockton fan favorite officially entered free agency on Monday night earlier this week, with his exclusivity period with the UFC expiring. Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield did, however, confirm his client’s interest in potentially securing a trilogy rubber match with McGregor sometime in the future.