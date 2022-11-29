Conor McGregor offers to fight ‘Silly c*nt’ Artem Lobov at SBG gym amid legal suit brought against Proper 12

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has offered to fight former teammate, Artem Lobov at SBG Concorde in Dublin tonight – urging the Russian-born fighter to scrap his plans to pursue a suit against him over the inception idea of Proper No. Twelve, as well as scrap a newly revealed defamation case against McGregor and his father.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is expected to see a suit brought against him by his former training partner and close friend, Lobov, who claims he came to the Crumlin native with an idea to pursue a multi-million dollar deal to enter the whiskey market with the later established, Proper No. Twelve brand.

Selling the brand back in April of last year, McGregor is reported to have netted in the region of a cool $600,000,00 in the deal. And in recent days, reports emerged detailing how Lobov is set to bring legal proceedings against McGregor in a bid to secure 5% of profits from the sale.

Conor McGregor targets Artem Lobov in slew of Twitter messages

Labelling Lobov a “rat” in a recent voice message posted on his official Twitter account, McGregor has since revealed the former is set to bring another separate defamation case against him and his father, Tony McGregor.

“Artem (Lobov) is trying to sue me and my father for defamation now as well ahahaja (sic) oh lord, god bless,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing. Jump on the pan for minute pal you look rough mate. God bless ya pal.”

“Artem is a waffler, na, na, na, na, hey, na, na, na, na” Conor McGregor sang in a voice message. “Bro, we had a chat, about our f*cking love for reptiles and our love for rats, do you not remember that f*cking chat, mate, no? You silly c*nt.”

“This is a call out to Artem ‘the fanny, fairy pad’ Lobov,” Conor McGregor said in a voice message. “I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. – I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde, and we’ll fight for the whole lot – we’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through – having lawyers messaging me about defamation and all this suing and all. You’re a little fairy – you’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you at SBG Concorde tonight, 10:30 p.m. And I’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this f*cking call out, yeah, you little blouse.”