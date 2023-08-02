Ahead of his incoming professional boxing debut this weekend in Dallas, Texas, former UFC championship challenger, Nate Diaz appears set to make just a brief outing in the sport, confirming plans again for an expected return to the Octagon.

Diaz, who spent the more recent tenure of his time with the Dana White-led promotion at the welterweight limit, once competed for undisputed lightweight championship spoils, as well as winning The Ultimate Fighter 5.

The Stockton veteran has been sidelined from combat sports since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, most recently landed fourth round guillotine choke win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson.

And making his professional boxing debut this weekend at the American Airlines Center in ‘The Lone Star State’, Diaz will take on the 6-1 professional puncher, Jake Paul, in his first venture inside the squared circle.

Nate Diaz eyes return to UFC following boxing match with Jake Paul

According to Diaz, however, it seems he will only make a cameo in the sport this weekend, with plans in place for him to make a return to the UFC in the immediate future.

“Yeah, probably,” Nate Diaz told MMA Fighting during a recent interview when asked if he would likely make an MMA return after his fight with Jake Paul. “I’m not thinking past this [fight on Saturday] right now. I said I’ll get that done and then know what I’m gonna do. I have ideas I’m committed to.”

“It’ll probably either be back in the UFC, or do something like this [points to a boxing ring] in an MMA style,” Nate Diaz continued.

Confirming his intentions to settle his rivalry with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in the form of a third clash and rubber-match, Diaz was also recently offered a route back to the promotion by former interim lightweight titleholder and UFC 291 headliner, Dustin Poirier – who expressed his willingness to fight the Californian.

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight in a UFC return?