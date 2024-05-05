Marlon Vera calls for rematch with Jose Aldo after stunning retirement return at UFC 301: ‘Let’s run it back’

Off the back of his impressive return from a two-year retirement overnight in the co-main event of UFC 301, former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo has been offered a route back to the bantamweight crown by most recent title challenger, Marlon Vera, in the form of a title-eliminator rematch.

Aldo, a former undisputed featherweight champion and inductee into the ‘Fighter Wing’ of the promotion’s Hall of Fame, snapped an almost two-year stay away from the Octagon overnight in his return to Rio de Janeiro.

And taking on the streaking top-10 ranked, Jonathan Martinez, Manaus favorite, Aldo turned in a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory against the former, snapping his six-fight winning run to boot.

Showing off his ever-improving boxing skills, Aldo managed to rock Martinez badly in the third and final round, almost dropping the latter, before assuming top position with a blistering takedown, and riding out the frame on top until the buzzer.

With the victory, Aldo completed his contractual obligations with the organization, and has stressed his desire to compete in another professional boxing match – ideally in July on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s clash with the polarizing, Jake Paul.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, also weighing up one final potential title run at the bantamweight limit, Andre Pedernerais student, Aldo admitted promotional brass were still entitled to match any contract offer if they wish, or waive their right.

Jose Aldo offered rematch with Marlon Vera after UFC 301

And offered a shot back to the title most definitely, Aldo – who holds a decision win over the above-mentioned Ecuador striker, Vera back in 2020, has been offered a rematch by the most recent divisional title chaser.

“Let’s run it back Aldo????” Marlon Vera posted on his official X account off the back of Jose Aldo’s victory at UFC 301.

Let’s run it back Aldo ???? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 5, 2024

