‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley shreds UFC megastar Conor McGregor in scathing response: ‘When your idols turn to rivals’

Conor McGregor has officially made an enemy out of one of his biggest supporters — ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.

After Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in connection to his boxing match with Devin Haney last month, McGregor went hard at Garcia, calling for ‘King Ryan’ to be slapped with a lifetime ban from the sport.

Also drawing the ire of the Irishman was O’Malley who tested positive for ostarine in 2019, resulting in a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post. “This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar. I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, Black Forge Inn, the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little ostarine heads l’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches.”

It didn’t take long for O’Malley to respond on social media, telling McGregor to send a jet his way if he wants to throw hands at SBG Ireland.

“Send Jet for a quick spar,” O’Malley wrote in response.

Sean O’Malley caught off guard by mcGregor’s comments

During a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley admitted that he was caught off guard by McGregor’s comments after the two had been nothing, but cordial toward one another over the years.

“I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him… F*** CONOR.”



Sean O’Malley just went off in response to Conor McGregor’s social media rant about Sean and Ryan Garcia last week. 😆 pic.twitter.com/jlSUwIry3C — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) May 6, 2024

“That’s crazy what Conor did – f*ck Conor,” O’Malley said. “F*ck Conor, man. I’ve seen a lot of people being like, ‘Yeah, I bet ‘Suga’s’ sad. ‘Suga’ is always talking nothing (but) great about Conor, and he’s his f*cking idol.’ He just went on a little tweet rant. F*cking booger sugar’d up, talking sh*t. ‘I’ll fly you out to spar.’ Yeah, right. I was more sad than mad.“

After nearly three years on the shelf, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on June 29 for a showdown with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler at UFC 303.