UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Lewis vs Nascimento

All the fights for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento on Saturday 11th May 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Date: Sat, May. 11, 2024
  • Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
  • BroadcastESPN+ Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S.
  • Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports Prelims will begin at 9 p.m. BST, Main Card at 12 a.m. BST
Lewis vs Nascimento Poster

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Full fight card

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Heavyweight
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Welterweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight
  • Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki: Lightweight
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne: Heavyweight

Prelims

  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev: Lightweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington: Women’s Strawweight
  • Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters: Welterweight
  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley: Flyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset: Welterweight
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy: Women’s Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name:Derrick LewisRodrigo Nascimento
Country:United StatesBrazil
Age:3931
Height:6 ft 3 in (191 cm)6 ft 2 in (190 cm)
Weight:265 lbs261 lb
Reach:79 in (201 cm)80.0″ (203cm)

Start date and time

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento takes place on Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET with the Prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event begins at 12 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 9 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in or near St Louis or would like to attend UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento you can buy tickets here. The tickets are $175 in Level 300.

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is Live on ESPN. In The UK, UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is available on TNT Sports as well as the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento?

The next UFC event that follows UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday 18 May 2024.

