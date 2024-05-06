UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento on Saturday 11th May 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Date : Sat, May. 11, 2024

: Sat, May. 11, 2024 Location : Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO Broadcast : ESPN + Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: + Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports Prelims will begin at 9 p.m. BST, Main Card at 12 a.m. BST

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Full fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Welterweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki: Lightweight

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne: Heavyweight

Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev: Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington: Women’s Strawweight

Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters: Welterweight

Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley: Flyweight

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset: Welterweight

JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy: Women’s Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name: Derrick Lewis Rodrigo Nascimento Country: United States Brazil Age: 39 31 Height: 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 6 ft 2 in (190 cm) Weight: 265 lbs 261 lb Reach: 79 in (201 cm) 80.0″ (203cm)

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento takes place on Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET with the Prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event begins at 12 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 9 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in or near St Louis or would like to attend UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento you can buy tickets here. The tickets are $175 in Level 300.

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is Live on ESPN. In The UK, UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is available on TNT Sports as well as the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento?

The next UFC event that follows UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday 18 May 2024.