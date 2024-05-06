UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento on Saturday 11th May 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Date: Sat, May. 11, 2024
- Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
- Broadcast: ESPN+ Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports Prelims will begin at 9 p.m. BST, Main Card at 12 a.m. BST
Contents
- 1 UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Full fight card
- 2 Tale of the Tape
- 3 Start date and time
- 4 Betting Odds
- 5 Tickets
- 6 UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Promo Trailer
- 7 PPV price and Live streams
- 8 What is Next after UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento?
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Full fight card
Main Card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Heavyweight
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Welterweight
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight
- Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki: Lightweight
- Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne: Heavyweight
Prelims
- Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev: Lightweight
- Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington: Women’s Strawweight
- Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters: Welterweight
- Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley: Flyweight
- Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset: Welterweight
- JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy: Women’s Flyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Derrick Lewis
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Country:
|United States
|Brazil
|Age:
|39
|31
|Height:
|6 ft 3 in (191 cm)
|6 ft 2 in (190 cm)
|Weight:
|265 lbs
|261 lb
|Reach:
|79 in (201 cm)
|80.0″ (203cm)
Start date and time
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento takes place on Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET with the Prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event begins at 12 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 9 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
TBC
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be in or near St Louis or would like to attend UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento you can buy tickets here. The tickets are $175 in Level 300.
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Promo Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is Live on ESPN. In The UK, UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is available on TNT Sports as well as the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento?
The next UFC event that follows UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento is UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday 18 May 2024.