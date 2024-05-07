Tom Aspinall hits out at Jon Jones for ‘Playing games’, avoiding fight: ‘I have no idea what’s going on’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall thinks Jon Jones is playing games by talking about a potential Alex Pereira fight.

Jones has recently taken to social media to claim he has agreed to a fight, but won’t reveal who it is. He’s also hinted at a potential Pereira fight at heavyweight, as he says the fight would be bigger. According to Tom Aspinall, he believes that is Jones just playing games with fans and him.

“If we can get old mate Jon to ever sign a contract with my name on the other side of the contract, I’ll talk about him for hours on this show,” Aspinall said to TNT Sports. “Hours. But right now, the guy is playing games again. Trying to convince the public what he wants and what he doesn’t want. Which he does really, really well. As I said, we can chat about Jon, if and when he ever signs a contract with my name on the other side of it. Because right now, let’s be honest, it’s not looking very likely.”

Whether or not Aspinall vs. Jones will ever happen is to be seen, but it would be a massive fight if it does come to fruition. However, it does seem unlikely it will happen anytime soon, as ‘Bones’ is expressing interest in some other fights.

Tom Aspinall likely returning at UFC 304

With Tom Aspinall likely not fighting Jon Jones next time out, he will return at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title, but the Brit says he isn’t sure when it will be announced, but is hopeful it is soon.

“The last I knew, it was going to get announced this weekend [at UFC 301], and obviously that’s been and gone now,” Aspinall said when asked about UFC 304. “Right now, I have no idea what’s going on. I wish I could come on the show, I wish I could announce on social media, I wish I could start dragging traffic that way, but right now I have no idea. I’m just getting myself prepared for that date. As far as opponents and stuff like that, I don’t know what’s going on right now.”

Aspinall is 14-3 and coming off a KO win over Sergei Pavlovich in November to win the interim heavyweight title.