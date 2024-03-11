Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz claims he’d ‘Whoop’ Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury in fight

Nate Diaz thinks he would have a lot of success in boxing against the top heavyweights in the sport.

Diaz made his pro boxing debut last year when he dropped a decision to Jake Paul. Despite that, Diaz has still expressed interest in continuing to box and after Francis Ngannou was knocked out by Anthony Joshua on Friday, the Stockton native called out the three top boxers.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

Anthony Joshua

Deontay wilder

Tyson fury



I’ll whoop all your asses

Just so u know. 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 11, 2024

“Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury. I’ll whoop all your asses. Just so u know,” Diaz wrote.

Although Diaz called the three out, it’s almost certain that the former UFC fighter would never box the heavyweights, due to the weight and the fact he lost to Jake Paul in his debut, which fans reminded him of.

Love ya Nate… but you lost to Jake Paul… — CHUR (@CHUR_i3) March 11, 2024

“Love ya Nate…. but you lost to Jake Paul…,” one fan wrote.

Stop embarrassing yourself you’re a grown man — igor🇺🇦 (@ukraniandream) March 11, 2024

“Stop embarrassing yourself you’re a grown man.”

Never thought I’d say these words.. I’m tired of Nate Diaz — Fight Night Bets (@fightnightbets_) March 11, 2024

“Never thought I’d say these words.. I’m tired of Nate Diaz.”

bruh. you lost to jake paul — Mekumoto (@BankaiMekumoto) March 11, 2024

“bruh. you lost to jake paul.”

As many fans point out, Nate Diaz did lose to Jake Paul, so they don’t think he would have any success against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury. The three boxers also never responded to his callout, which isn’t a surprise, as the fight is unlikely to ever happen.

Nate Diaz eyes return at UFC 306 in September

As for his fighting career, Diaz has not fought since he lost a decision to Jake Paul in a boxing match last August. He does not have his next fight booked, but has expressed interest in returning to the UFC to fight at The Sphere in September, while also being linked to a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

But, it’s almost certain that despite his callout, Diaz will not be boxing any of Joshua, Wilder, or Fury anytime soon, or ever.

What do you make of Nate Diaz calling out Anthony Joshua and peers?