The Logan Paul look-a-like that Nate Diaz choked out on the streets of New Orleans has been identified as Rodney Petersen.

The Stockton Samurai had a busy Friday night while attending the DAZN Misfits 006 boxing event in The Big Easy. Attending in support of teammate Chris Avila who was competing on the card, Nate Diaz got his night of mischief started by randomly launching a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor. The incident incited a brief scuffle inside the venue, but the action picked up once both men were outside the building. Footage of DeMoor throwing hands with Diaz’s entire team landed online, but what got everyone’s attention was another clip that clearly showed Diaz choking out a Logan Paul doppelganger in a separate incident.

In the now-viral footage, Nate Diaz can be seen locking in a standing guillotine choke on a bystander. Seconds later, Diaz allows the man to drop to the ground once losing consciousness.

Logan Paul Look-A-Like Reveals Injuries Suffered in Altercation with Nate Diaz

The man involved in the incident is Rodney Petersen who is known for his striking resemblance to PRIME Water chugging WWE Superstar Logan Paul. In a video clip shared by Twitter user @Overtflow, Petersen delivered his reaction to the seemingly random altercation with Nate Diaz.

“So I don’t know what I did to Nate Diaz, but I’m telling you what,” Petersen said. “I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. What, did you think I was Logan [Paul]?”

Towards the end of the clip, Petersen shows the back of his head, revealing a mess of blood-soaked blonde hair, likely from the tumble he took once rendered unconscious by the TUF alumn.

It’s unclear at this time if Nate Diaz will face any legal action for his Friday night activities. After securing a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September, Diaz walked away after 15 years with the Las Vegas-based promotion. The man from 209 is now slated to make his professional boxing debut against social media sensation Jake Paul on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.