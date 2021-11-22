Newly-signed UFC bantamweight Muhammad Mokaev wants a former champion, Conor McGregor, to apologize for his slander against Dagestan.

Mokaev signed with the UFC just last week as an undefeated bantamweight prospect after a successful run in Brave CF. He adds another element to the already stacked UFC bantamweight division.

But Mokaev is already fitting into his new promotion but wants one of its biggest stars to apologize for their criticism of his home in Dagestan. McGregor has made a series of disparaging comments over the years about Dagestan, including accusing the Russian nation of promoting a culture of inbreeding.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Mokaev aimed at McGregor.

“He’s sent me a message before wishing me all the best,” Mokaev said. “To be honest, I want to ask him about why he’s been talking about Dagestan. I want to see his energy. My manager and everyone says he isn’t the same as he pretends to be in the media. Business is good, but my people are my people. It’s not okay to call out the whole nation. There are bad people in Ireland too. So, you can’t say that and he has to apologize.”

Muhammad Mokaev Demands Apology After Conor McGregor Made Numerous Controversial Remarks About Dagestan

McGregor’s comments about Dagestan have escalated ever since the inception of his rivalry with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In recent months, he has taken shots at Islam Makhachev and other Dagestanis along with the culture of the nation as a whole.

Coincidentally, McGregor and Mokaev are both represented by Paradigm Sports management. Mokaev is anticipating making his UFC debut sometime next year.

Mokaev is expected to be one of the most exciting prospects in 2022 but will look to confront McGregor regarding his disparaging comments about his home country.

